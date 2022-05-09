SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- WHEN TO WATCH THE BLOOD MOON TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE

The first of two lunar eclipses in CNY occurs late this Sunday night, and the next one won’t occur until November 8th late this year. I wouldn’t hold my breath for a good view of the November eclipse though since it is climatologically one of the cloudiest months of the year.

May 15th into early the 16th a total lunar eclipse takes place across portions of North America, including right here in CNY, and it will coincide with a full blood moon.

Unlike a solar eclipse, you don’t need any special equipment to view the (partial) lunar eclipse.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of what to expect and when from NASA…

{ https://moon.nasa.gov/resources/487/total-lunar-eclipse-may-2022 }

If it happens to be cloudy, which may be the case due to an approaching cold front Sunday night/early Monday, you can view it online here.

{ https://www.virtualtelescope.eu/2022/04/25/the-16-may-2022-total-supermoon-eclipse-a-live-international-event/ }

A total lunar eclipse is when the inner part of the earth’s shadow completely covers the moon, turning the moon red.

A partial lunar eclipse is when the sun, earth and moon aren’t totally lined up. The result looks like the shadow takes a bite out of the moon.

A penumbral lunar eclipse may be the least interesting type. This is when only the lighter, outer part of the earth’s shadow falls on the moon’s face. It is a very subtle change; only very observant eyes will notice a slight shading on the moon’s surface.