Tough start to winter for snow lovers!

Central New York, Syracuse, is accustomed to getting its fair share of snow the majority of winters, but the winter of 2019-2020 this wasn’t the case with less than 90”, or over 30” below average!

It’s still very early, but the start of the snow season in Syracuse and the Empire State has not been kind to snow lovers thus far. All reporting cities across Upstate NY haven’t even reached 6” of snow through the first week of December! Syracuse’s snow deficit is already over a foot and is expected to continue to grow by the day for the most part probably through the second weekend of December at least!

Through December 7th Buffalo, Rochester, Binghamton and Albany are also experiencing snow deficits this early winter season. Buffalo is nearly 10 inches below normal, Rochester under by about 7 inches, Binghamton is about a handful of inches below normal and Albany is approaching 5 inches below normal.

You can see the specific snowfall numbers for the bigger cities in Upstate NY through December 7th below…

Below you can see several cities from around the country that normally don’t see nearly as much snow as Syracuse and the neighboring Upstate cities, but so far have and in some cases a lot more! Yes, a city called Dalhart, Texas has received just over a foot of snow so far and Spokane, Washington even more!

If it weren’t for the Nor’easter this past weekend, Worcester would not be on this list but thanks to several inches from the storm they have had nearly a foot and a half which puts them nearly a foot above average.

Needless to say, CNY and all of Upstate NY is due for a good snowstorm and or some accumulating lake snow! After Wednesday’s little snow for all, it appears through the second weekend of December little to no snow will be falling across the state, but we MAY see at least an opportunity or two of getting snow next week. Fingers crossed snow lovers!