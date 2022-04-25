SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a taste of summer in Central New York with temperatures in the 70s and sunshine.

If you’re planning on getting outside later today or this evening, heads up, you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar, there are a few showers showing up.

A cooler day is forecast for Tuesday by the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.

Yes, some of us will see snowflakes in the air Wednesday. Unlike last week, we’re not expecting much if any accumulation.

After that, it’s colder than what you would expect for the end of April, but a long stretch of dry weather is forecast for much of the weekend, heading into May.