TRACKING ISAIAS: Isaias starts trek up the East Coast Sunday; Impacts on CNY?

Isaias Track:

Tropical Storm/Hurricane Isaias will hug the east coast of Florida Sunday and Sunday night and then make its way up into the Carolinas early next week. It appears it will probably make at least it’s first, if not second landfall in the United States in as many days as a minimal hurricane or strong tropical storm Monday/Monday night in South Carolina. Heavy rain adding up to 2 to 6 inches, 1 to 4 feet of storm surge will wreak some havoc in Florida through the Carolinas.

Isaias Impacts on CNY:

What about us in CNY? It appears a slow moving cold front will prevent the bulk of Isaias’s rain from getting into the region as it deflects the bulk of the heaviest rainfall to the east of us into Eastern NY, including New York City and New England Tuesday through Wednesday.

While the just mentioned cold front will prevent some of the deep tropical moisture from getting into CNY, the front will also help squeeze out some of the tropical moisture in the form of some rain, heavy at times and a few storms with tropical downpours on Tuesday.

Anywhere from a half an inch to 2 inches if not a bit more is possible between late Monday night through Tuesday evening. A bit of localized flooding is possible, but the biggest risk for flooding appears to be east of Central New York at this time Tuesday into Tuesday night.

The weather in CNY will quiet down and turn a bit cooler and less humid after Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.