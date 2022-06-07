SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The need for the rain jacket goes away late tonight and then you’ll want to have the shades in hand for Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

The cold front is slated to move through CNY towards midnight with scattered rain showers and possibly a storm or two this evening. Near and especially after midnight we turn drier as the cold front moves east of the area.

Lows drop into the 50s come Wednesday morning as the air starts to dry out.

WEDNESDAY:

There likely is going to be some extra clouds around to start Wednesday but more in the way of sun is expected to develop during the late morning and afternoon.

It’s a very comfortable day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and a nice little breeze too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another area of low pressure developing along the stalled cold front to the south of us could send a quick shot of rain into CNY late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday before we turn drier as Thursday progresses.

Lows Wednesday night drop into the 50s and highs are cool for June on Thursday in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

High pressure builds in once again to end the week and provides Central New York with more sunshine, a busy breeze and comfortable air. Highs on Friday should be pretty close to where they should be this time of year.

By the way, the average high for the 10th day of June is 76°.