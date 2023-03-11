SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – All of CNY is nice and quiet into Sunday with a slightly milder and brighter end to the weekend for the region, but more accumulating snow is on the way? Details are below.

Many of us woke up to snow Saturday morning, most seeing 1-4”. Higher amounts were reported across the western Finger Lakes around 8-9”. For more details click here…

Chilly, but quiet tonight

Some clearing and chilly tonight as high pressure builds in. Lows drop into the low 20s, but teens in the normally colder spots.

Best day of the weekend is ahead

Sunday features our best chance for sunshine over the weekend and even a little sun should help push temperatures close to 40 degrees, or about normal for mid-March.

**Heads up for the start of next week…**

We encourage you to pay attention to our forecast over the weekend for the Monday night -Tuesday timeframe.

Origin of early week storm

Another strong storm hit the West Coast Friday, more rain and snow in already hard-hit areas and is tracking across the country towards the Northeast. Meanwhile, a separate system is moving across the Southeast Monday.

Damp & raw, but no real issues Monday

After a touch of light snow develops late Sunday night into the start of Monday, we look to be warm enough later Monday morning and afternoon for any snow showers to mix with, if not change to a bit of light rain briefly.

Little to no accumulation of snow and no impact on travel is expected to start the new week. This system is rather weak as it moves in late Sunday night into Monday, but this changes Monday night.

Evolution of the nor’easter Monday night/Tuesday

The weaker Monday system moving into CNY will gives its energy to a stronger storm moving off the Carolina coast Monday night and result in rapidly strengthening area of low-pressure system/nor’easter as it heads north to New England Tuesday.

Uncertainties with impacts of intense nor’easter on CNY

We have to wait and see how this storm evolves because the storm’s exact track and the amount of cold air present will determine how much snow we’ll see. Right now, though, signs point to us getting an accumulating/plowable snow with more of an impact on our plans. The times to key on for Central New York appear to be late Monday night into Tuesday. Six inches or more is snow is a real possibility with the highest totals occurring east of Syracuse.

Along with accumulating snow will be gusty north-northwest winds by Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned!!!