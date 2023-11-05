SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was cooler, but at least it turned sunny Sunday afternoon! Any more sun expected to start the new week? Here’s your forecast:

Chilly, but quiet tonight

It’s a chilly night, but tranquil with little to no wind and a frosty low for many between 30 and 35 under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A quick, little warm-up

High pressure moves to our east tonight into the start of Monday. Winds turn into the southeast and pick up again heading through the day. That breeze and a bit of morning sunshine should help push our temperatures back into the 50s to start the week.

That wind looks to turn even stronger Monday night into Tuesday, with some occasional gusts up to around 40 mph possible, especially across the hilltops south of Syracuse.

A warm and cold front are approaching but the bulk of the showers associated with these fronts likely don’t move in until after sunset Monday night and then linger into Tuesday, Election Day.

Following a Tuesday morning cold front, it turns chillier with showers tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures fall out of the 50s and into the 40s to near 50 by days end Tuesday, and the gusty west-northwest wind upwards of 30+ mph at times will make it feel even cooler.

Colder again midweek

After a relatively mild start to the week, temperatures will drop sharply into the 40s on Wednesday behind the aforementioned frontal system.

Aside from the clouds increasing later Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday should be dry and quite sunny for at least the morning and early afternoon hours least. Just be sure to have the heavier jacket handy when heading out Wednesday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.