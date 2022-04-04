SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Upward temperature trend continues into Tuesday, but do we stay dry?

TONIGHT:

Some more clouds work in tonight thanks to a weakening system approaching from the west.

Seasonably cool with lows between 30 and 35.

TUESDAY:

It’s milder Tuesday with intervals of sun expected, especially during the afternoon. There’s also a very slight risk of a spotty shower/sprinkle or two. Highs should have no problem getting well into the 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

We’re keeping an eye on our next weather maker starting late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. This slow moving storm sliding south of us across the Mid-Atlantic region may produce a little rain across CNY, especially south of Syracuse and the Thruway late Tuesday night into start of Wednesday.





Now if the storm system moves a bit farther north the odds of Syracuse and CNY getting wet will go up, but at this point it appears the area stays mainly dry Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be well into the 50s to around 60 again.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another round of more significant rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday, as a slow-moving cold front moves in from the west. An inch or more of rain is possible with this round of rain, especially east of I-81.

Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain, but at this point the greatest threat of flooding appears to be across Eastern NY where the heaviest rain looks to fall on Thursday.

Highs Thursday should be cooler with the rain and clouds. Highs should be in the low 50s.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates!