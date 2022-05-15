SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Stays on the warmer side into the start of the week, but big changes are around the corner and may be ushered in by a round of showers and strong to severe storms.

TONIGHT:

Other than a lingering shower/storm or two through about sunset it appears the weather quiets down tonight. The sky should also clear out too which will provide Central New Yorkers a nice view of the total lunar eclipse between about 1030 pm and 2 am late Sunday night!

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 60 with patchy fog possibly developing during the night too.

MONDAY:

The pattern over Central New York is breaking down so look for change in our weather.

First, a cold front sweeps through Central New York with some showers and storms on Monday afternoon between about noon and 6 pm.

Any storm that moves through Monday could become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. We can’t even rule out a tornado or two in Central or Eastern New York.

Make sure you have a way to get severe weather warnings if you are out and about Monday afternoon.

Highs on Monday will be well into the 70s and occur during the midday/early afternoon before the rain and storms move in.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

In the wake of the cold front a shot of much cooler air will temporarily move into the region Monday night into Tuesday. Showers taper Monday evening with lows dropping into the 40s to near 50.

It may be a struggle to get past 60 degrees on Tuesday with a gusty northwest wind! There’s also a slight chance of a passing shower or two Tuesday, especially north of Syracuse.