SYRACUSE, NY – It's a brighter, nicer Tuesday, but unfortunately, the nicer weather won't last long.

OVERNIGHT:

It’s quiet the rest of the night as high pressure settles in from the west which may help produce a few breaks in the overcast towards morning, but overall the sky should remain mostly cloudy through the night. Lows drop to between 25 and 30.

TUESDAY:

With high pressure in control, we’re expecting a dry and fairly pleasant day under at least a little sun at times. It’s not as breezy too. High temperatures are a bit milder topping out in the low to mid-40s thanks to the drier weather.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It turns breezy and cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s during the evening before rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday.

MIDWEEK:

The rain and gusty winds are expected to make a big return Wednesday. Widespread rain is expected to move in during the morning and may end as a little snow, especially across the hills by the late afternoon/early evening behind an afternoon cold front passage. Temperatures should top out in the low to mid 50s midday Wednesday before the mid to late afternoon gusty cold front passage.

Not only does it turn much colder behind the cold front Wednesday afternoon, but the wind is also expected to really pick up late Wednesday afternoon right into Thursday out of the west with gusts possibly up to between 40 and 50 mph possible at times! Winds of this magnitude could produce a few power outages and minor property damage. So be sure to tie down those Christmas decorations before the Wednesday Thursday time frame.

Behind the cold front, cold air from Canada will blow over Lake Ontario on mainly a west wind. This means folks east Lake Ontario in Oswego, Lewis, and northern Oneida counties should prepare to see some significant lake effect snow again, a foot or more, especially up around the southern part of the Tug Hill.

Stay tuned for further updates over the next couple of days.