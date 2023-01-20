SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The soggy, rainy weather slowly transitions over to snow as we close out the week. However, there’s a better chance of snow happening later in the weekend. Details are below…

Rain changes to snow

Soaking rain slowly changes over to scattered snow showers Friday morning as colder air funnels out of Canada.

We aren’t expecting much snow to accumulate Friday thanks to temperatures being above freezing much of the day. We are thinking maybe a coating to an inch or so for most, including Syracuse, while 2 or 3 inches may fall across the hills south of Syracuse and up to 4 inches or so could accumulate in spots around the Tug Hill.

Weekend starts quiet but ends more active

After another coating to an inch or so of snow showers off Lake Ontario Friday night, it looks like we end up basically dry Saturday after a few morning flurries. As has been the case all month, getting rid of the clouds is a different story.

Low level moisture is trapped in the lower atmosphere and winds are light, so it remains mostly cloudy. If you see any blue sky Saturday, consider it a bonus.

For the end of the weekend, we are watching low pressure moving across the Mid-Atlantic states and track to the south of New York State Sunday night. This is a favorable track for some accumulating snow late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

