TRAVEL FORECAST: What to expect 4th of July weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- Many Central New Yorker’s will hit the road or take to the skies for their holiday weekend getaway.

So, what can you expect from Mother Nature this Independence Day weekend? If you’re staying in the Northeast you’ll see cool temperatures and rain showers.

FRIDAY:

There is a stationary front draped along the Atlantic coastline keeping most of the Northeast in the 60s and 70s and rainy. There will even be thunderstorms embedded with heavy downpours. Be sure to take it easy on the highways!

SATURDAY:

The stationary front is not expected to move a whole lot, keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the Northeast and CNY. High pressure in the Midwest will keep places like Detroit and the Carolina’s sunny and warm.

Temperatures for many should be a little warmer, but still overall unseasonably cool. If you’re heading to New England you’ll want the rain gear and probably a sweatshirt.

FOURTH OF JULY:

Luckily Sunday is looking like the best day weather-wise for many! The rain shifts farther to the east (unfortunately that means more rain for New England) which will give the interior part of the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic drier, sunnier, and warmer weather to enjoy the holiday!