Late November can be pretty rough weather wise as most Central New Yorkers are aware of. Just look at what happened this past week with the historical lake snow event across Western New York near Buffalo!

NO WEATHER BUMPS ON THE WAY TO FAMILY:

Thankfully, it appears Mother Nature has put Old Man Winter back to sleep just in time for the big holiday travel week this year! If you are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday anywhere in Central New York, and or the Northeast you are in good shape getting to your destination, but coming home probably won’t be as easy.

Highs are in the upper 40s and 50s for many in New York and New England, but 60s down across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas!

GOOD DEAL, OR NOT FOR FRIDAY?

High pressure overall has a good grip on CNY and the Northeast through Thanksgiving, but come Friday a fast moving storm system with it’s weak cold front is expected to move through with some rain showers for the big shopping day. So yes, Mother Nature won’t be giving us a great deal heading out to the stores to shop, but it could be worse.

It’s in the 40s and 50s across much of the Northeast with some wind making it feel cooler.

RETURNING HOME SATURDAY/SUNDAY:

Saturday looks okay with quiet weather expected at this time and more clouds than not for most of the Northeast. Down across the Mid-Atlantic, especially the Carolinas though, some rain starts to move in later in the day in advance of a developing storm to the south.

Highs should be well into the 40s to low 50s for many too.

Thankfully, it looks like the lack of cold air for the next significant weather maker, a storm down South, keeps the bulk of the precipitation in the form of rain late Saturday night into Sunday across CNY and the Northeast for the ride home for many. If you want to avoid the wet weather and crazier traffic we would advise you head home Saturday if you can. If you don’t mind some moderate to heavy rain, then drive with care and be prepared to deal with more slow downs when returning home Sunday. Highs warm well into the 40s to mid 50s, but warmer 60s near and south of the nations capital as you can see below.