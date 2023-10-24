SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Halloween is fast approaching, and many are wondering how is this year looking across CNY. Some years are quite scary, while others are spooktacular.

Trick-or-Treat outlook

At this time, there are a couple of different scenarios that could play out across the region on Halloween.

Scenario 1:

Wicked winds, bone-chilling temperatures, and some frightening flakes and drops with temperatures only in the 30s, and wind chills in the 20s and low 30s.

Scenario 2:

Eerily quiet with a little wind, and increasing creepy clouds, but little to no rain and or snow. Temperatures look to be close to 40.

What we know…

It likely is going to be bone-chilling for the ghosts, goblins, and parents on Halloween.

There’ll be plenty of scares and treats to go around.

What we don’t know…

Whether or not it’s going to precipitate, and the type of precipitation that may fall.

Halloween extremes…

Stay tuned for updates over the coming days and let’s hope for more of a treat rather than a trick for CNY on Halloween!