A TRICK-OR-TREAT weather poem; Happy Halloween from the Storm Team

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

Halloween night has rolled around again!

And the Storm Team will tell you, this year isn’t looking too spooky.

Possibly a raindrop or two will fall on your head if you’re north of Syracuse.

Probably the howling wind will make you all feel a bit of a chill.

You should know we’ve had much more frightening weather before.

Highs were only in the 30s for Halloween 1993.

Almost an inch of snow fell then too.

Luckily it won’t be like 2019…

Lots of costumes had to be covered with raincoats and kids had to dash inside.

Oh there was thunder, there was lightning and almost 2 inches of rain fell.

Wicked extremes won’t haunt CNY this year.

Eerie costumes can’t be ruled out though.

Everyone should really take advantage of the not so bone-chilling weather now.

November will bring a cauldron of cold; don’t scream when you see the snow.