Tropical Storm Delta forms, expected to strengthen to a hurricane and take aim at the Gulf Coast

Monday morning the 26th name storm of the 2020 Atlantic tropical season, Tropical Storm Delta, formed about 130 miles south of Jamaica in the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Delta has maximum sustain wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

Delta is forecast to continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico this week and strengthen to possibly a hurricane by Thursday night/Friday morning.

It’s current forecast track as of Monday is to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Friday night /early Saturday morning possibly at a hurricane.