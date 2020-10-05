Tropical Storm Delta forms, expected to strengthen to a hurricane and take aim at the Gulf Coast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Monday morning the 26th name storm of the 2020 Atlantic tropical season, Tropical Storm Delta, formed about 130 miles south of Jamaica in the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Delta has maximum sustain wind speeds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

Delta is forecast to continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico this week and strengthen to possibly a hurricane by Thursday night/Friday morning.

It’s current forecast track as of Monday is to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Friday night /early Saturday morning possibly at a hurricane.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Fall Foliage

Fall Foliage

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected