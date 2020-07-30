Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Tropical Storm Isaias, the ninth tropical system of the season in the Atlantic Ocean, formed Wednesday night.

It was located about 155 miles south of Ponce Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings were already in effect for Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Island along with parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center is advising that people in Cuba in Florida monitor the progress of the storm given the current path of Isaias.