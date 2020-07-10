Tropical Storm Fay to move up East Coast Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Tropical Storm Fay formed off the North Carolina coast Thursday afternoon.

As of 11 pm Thursday top winds were 45 mph and the storm was moving north at 8 mph. It was located 85 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras

The storm will hug the Jersey Shore Friday afternoon and make landfall near New York City Friday evening. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the Jersey Shore up to Long Island and Long island Sound.

Fay will weaken as it moves north through eastern New York overnight Friday. However, parts of Central New York east of Syracuse could experience some heavy rain Friday night. Even places as far west as Syracuse could see some lighter rain.

This rain departs Central New York by daybreak Saturday morning as the remains of Fay moves into Canada.