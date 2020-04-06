Tuesday night Super Moon may be tough to see in CNY

Live Now
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The second Super Moon in as many months occurs Tuesday night.  The moon rises Tuesday night at 7:15 pm with the moon officially becoming ‘full’ at 10:35 pm.

The weather, however, Tuesday night in Central New York may not cooperate as clouds are likely to get in the way during the evening and overnight.

Normally the moon is about 239,000 miles away from the earth. Tuesday night it will reach a point only 221,772 miles away.

The moon to us on earth will appear about 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon Tuesday night.

This full moon is also called the ‘Pink Moon’ but not because it will appear pink to those viewing it.  April’s full moon occurs when native wildflowers call the moss flox or ‘pink flox’ are in bloom thus the name.  This full moon will likely appear a bit golden as it rises above the horizon then turns white as it rises higher in the sky.

The next Super Moon doesn’t occur until next April.

