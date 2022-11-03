SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – September look and feel continues into the weekend! Any rain the next few days? Find out how warm it gets, and when the next chance of rain is below.

TONIGHT:

It’s clear to partly cloudy tonight with high pressure remaining in control but slowly continuing to slide east of the region.

Lows are expected to drop into the 40s once again with a bit of patchy fog developing.

RECORD WARMTH POTENTIAL AHEAD FRIDAY/WEEKEND…

Believe it or not, but the weather across CNY looks to get even better heading into the end of the week and into the start of the first weekend of November! There is certainly no sign that Winter is getting ready to make an early visit.

In fact, there are strong signs we will be getting back into the 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday which would put us into record warm territory! Friday’s record is 75 set in 2015, Saturday’s is 73 also set in 2015 and Sunday’s is 75 set all the way back in 1948.

There looks to be a weak cold front trying to move in late Saturday night into Sunday and that brings us the next chance of any showers across Central New York during this time frame. It likely is the only rain we see in the next 6 or 7 days. Whatever falls, however, looks to be pretty light at this time.

Following the cold front is cooler air that moves in for early next week. By Tuesday, Election Day, we are back in the more seasonable 50s.

Stay tuned for updates!