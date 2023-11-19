SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Saturday was the pick day of this weekend with all that sunshine, followed of course by a little rain and snow shower activity on Sunday. Will our holiday travel plans be impacted by the weather over the next few days? Find out all the details below…

Drying out and turning colder tonight

Any lingering flurries taper off this evening, leaving us with a lot of dry time and just some stubborn lingering lake clouds overnight as drier, chillier air builds in.

Temperatures will be quite cold, dropping back into the 20s for most with frost developing overnight.

Brighter but colder on Monday

High pressure builds in and takes control of our weather for Monday. This provides us with a lot of developing sunshine after some clouds start the day.

Unfortunately, that sunshine won’t help us out much temperature-wise. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

Turning unsettled again midweek

After a dry start to the short work and school week Monday, we will be watching our next system approaching from the southwest on Tuesday. Some filtered sun will be with us to start the day, but rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon between about noon and 3.

At the onset of the precipitation there could be a bit of snow and wintry mix, especially north and east of Syracuse. That said, most of the precipitation is expected to fall as just rain for the majority of CNY, including Syracuse. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40 to start Tuesday night but should warm well into the 40s for many Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This will allow any areas of mixed precipitation to transition back over to all rain Tuesday night. Widespread rain tapers to a few lingering showers Wednesday morning as drier and cooler air gradually works in during the day.

For more on the holiday travel forecast, click here.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.