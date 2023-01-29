SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Any rain showers possibly end as flurries or a few snow showers tonight as we turn colder. It’s a colder week ahead but wait till you feel the end of the week! Details are below…

Winter chill returns with a bit of snow to start week

Temperatures will be more seasonable on Monday with highs in the low 30s with a bit of mainly light snow developing during the late morning and afternoon.

Only a coating to an inch of snow is possible for all with this.

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST SNOWFALL FOR MONDAY 7 AM – 7 PM

Accumulating lake snow for some, maybe Syracuse?

Then we focus our attention on the possibility of lake effect snow later Monday night. Monday evening, winds will be from the west which should cause the lake snow to develop east of Lake Ontario initially before the winds turn more west-northwesterly during the night.

The more northwesterly shift in the winds is expected to push the lake snow south into Southern Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Northeastern Wayne, Northern Onondaga (just north of, but close to the city of Syracuse), Northern Madison and Southern Oneida counties overnight Monday into the start of Tuesday.

At this point, it appears that the above-mentioned locations have the best chance for 3+ inches of snow late Monday night into Tuesday. The lake snow should slowly fizzle during the late morning and afternoon Tuesday and slowly possibly shift south through the Eastern Finger Lakes and city of Syracuse.

It’s one of the colder days we’ve felt this winter on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s and a little breeze.

Shades needed for many midweek?!

Tuesday night into Wednesday winds turn more westerly and the lake snow shifts north to areas east of Lake Ontario with some accumulation likely, but most are snow free with some sun midweek.

Highs probably remain in the 20s across CNY.