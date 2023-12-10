SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures continue to turn colder, and we have a change from rain to snow occurring tonight. Details are below…

Change to wet snow tonight into Monday

A sharp change to colder weather is oozing in tonight in the wake of a cold front. This will allow rain to transition over to a period of snow at first across the hills this evening and then for most of CNY after midnight.

More snow for some compared to others

A slushy coating to an inch or so of snow is possible in Syracuse by first thing Monday morning. Expect little to no snow accumulation the closer to Lake Ontario you are, including Oswego, Fair Haven, and Sodus. The highest totals will be found across our higher terrain areas like the Tug Hill and the hills south and east of Syracuse where 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible by Monday morning.

This is going to be a wet, heavy snow, so plan accordingly to give yourself enough time to do any shoveling and cleaning off cars for the Monday morning commute, especially if you live in the hills.

Higher up you are, the slower your Monday am commute

Also, it’s going to be a slow and slick commute if you live in the higher terrain of CNY, but it should not be too bad for the rest of CNY, including Syracuse heading out Monday morning.

Winter chill and wind back to start week

While widespread, steady snow tapers to snow showers quickly Monday morning, it remains rather cloudy and windy through the day. The combination of temperatures only in the 30s and wind gusts occasionally around 40 mph means it will feel more like the teens and 20s. Be sure to bundle up!

Additional snow accumulation on Monday will be minor and manageable for many, with just a general coating to an inch or so for most, including Syracuse, but upwards of 1 to 3 inches is expected across the hills south and east of Syracuse. The highest amounts are likely for parts of the Tug Hill, where another 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall between 7 am and 7 pm Monday.

Nicer Tuesday!

The sun returns for Tuesday with a brisk breeze and highs warming back into the 40s for many, but the wind makes it feel more like the 30s during the afternoon.

Another brief shot of cold and a little snow midweek will be followed by another quiet stretch with yet more unseasonably mild air on the way.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on the changeable weather ahead.