SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After record warmth and lots of wind to end the weekend, winds settle tonight and it’s turning cooler air too. Some mainly rain is on the way to start the new week.

Hope everyone got out to enjoy the record warmth felt in Syracuse and Central New York Sunday afternoon despite the gusty winds.

TONIGHT:

We turn colder tonight behind a cold front that moved through late this afternoon/early evening. Temperatures drop into the 30s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight.

A few showers this evening well south and east of Syracuse will depart the southeastern corner of CNY quickly this evening. Also, the gusty winds are expected to slowly settle the rest of this evening and become light/calm overnight.

MONDAY:

It’s a much cooler Monday, but still mild for early March as highs should rise into the low to mid 40s for areas north of Syracuse/east of Lake Ontario, but upper 40s to mid-50s from the Thruway/Syracuse area points south during the afternoon.

Unfortunately, some rain is expected to move into CNY between about 6 and 9 am and it will be heavy at times during the morning and midday before tapering to scattered showers for the bulk of the afternoon. Rainfall amounts should range from about a half an inch to an inch for most on Monday. This may lead to minor flooding in spots, but no widespread flooding is expected across the area.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It turns colder behind the storm system responsible for the rain on Monday and any leftover rain showers will change to snow showers after 7 or 8 Monday night. A coating to maybe an inch or so of snow is possible for all Monday night, with 1 to 3 inches is possible across the Tug Hill by Tuesday morning. Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30 Monday night.

The additional half an inch to an inch of rain with snow melt Monday could very well lead to some localized minor river/stream flooding. So, if you live in a flood prone area be on the lookout, and make sure that sump pump is working over the next few days.

TUESDAY:

It’s breezy and chillier Tuesday with some lingering lake effect snow showers/flurries around through the first part of the day, but all in all Tuesday looks to be a drier day. Some sun should also develop Tuesday. Highs are back into the 30s, which is more normal for the first part of March.

The middle of this week looks milder and pleasant across CNY. Details to come.