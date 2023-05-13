SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Cooling trend continues into Mother’s Day, but sunshine still prevails! Details below…

Dry weather stretch continues…

For the 6th day in a row there was no measurable rain in CNY on Saturday. Quite a change from the soggy weather from just last week.

A cold front moved through late Friday night but there wasn’t enough moisture to cause any showers. In the wake of the cold front, another strong area of high pressure is building out of Canada ensuring we stay high and dry at least into the start of the new week!

Cooler night ahead with a bit of frost for a few?

This is also going to provide a chillier start to Sunday, and possibly chilly enough, mid-30s, for a bit of frost to develop across the North Country. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties late tonight into the start of Sunday as you can see below…

Meanwhile, for most of CNY, including the Syracuse area lows won’t drop below 40.

Moms need the shades, and jacket/fleece?!

The tradeoff to keep the dry weather in Central New York is a continued cool down, especially for Mother’s Day. After highs dropped into the low to mid 70s Saturday, readings will struggle to get out of the 50s on Sunday!

If you have outdoor plans with mom Sunday, it won’t be a bad idea to have a jacket/fleece handy and try to be in the sun. There will be a noticeable chill in the air from the breeze, especially in the shade.

Is it safe to plant this weekend?

How to protect your plants if frost returns?

If you plan on taking advantage of the nice weather and do any planting this weekend, do so with caution. Yes, there could be a touch of frost for a few come Monday morning, but after readings rebound to around 70 early next week under sunshine, temperatures are forecast to drop more significantly by the middle of next week. This may very well bring the threat of widespread frost across CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.

In addition, the rain chances are low through much of next week. Some of your newly planted vegetation may need some watering to get off on the right foot.