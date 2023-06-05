SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – There is some cooler and unsettled weather on the way across Central New York in the coming days. Find out when you’ll need to have the umbrella handy below…

Cooler pattern change this week

Monday starts cool with some sunshine. With some Canadian wildfire smoke moving into the region once again, the sky may have a hazy, milky appearance at times on Monday.

Nevertheless, clouds will increase by the afternoon as an area of low pressure spinning just off the New England coastline shifts west, closer to Central New York.

A cold front will slide through the region Monday night, ushering in slightly cooler weather for the midweek period.

Finally, a little bit of rain around

The key word there is “little”. Don’t bank of any substantial, beneficial rain falling on CNY this week. Most of the week our chances of rain are rather spotty.

A few spotty showers are possible later in the day after about 6 PM Monday. The area of low pressure mentioned earlier will remain in the same spot for most of the week resulting in periodic chances for showers.

The next best chance for scattered showers likely won’t be until Thursday, but we can’t rule out a stray shower from time to time on the other days this week.

We can expect plenty of dry time in between the passing showers.

We could use rain, especially for the southern Finger Lakes and areas across the Southern Tier of New York as they are now considered to be ‘Abnormally Dry’ according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Expect a cooler breeze from the northwest to persist until this system finally begins to depart Friday, too.

When will sun and warmth return?

Looking ahead into the start of next weekend, temperatures will be climbing back up above the average again. Expect highs on Saturday to top out around 80 degrees with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

The break from the rain will be short-lived, however, with chances for showers returning again by Sunday.