SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a chilly, but quiet start to 2024 with highs not getting out of the 20s for the first time since February 25th, 2023, in Syracuse! The chill doesn’t stick around as many head back into work/school Tuesday. The details are below…

Nice & quiet through at least Tuesday in CNY

Thanks to high pressure building in from the west, we have a better chance of seeing sun on Tuesday, perhaps even turning into a mostly sunny day for parts of the region.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday a bit of lake effect mainly snow is expected mainly north of Syracuse, especially around the Tug Hill. Up to 3-6″ of new snowfall is possible Wednesday for the Tug Hill. Outside of that a coating to an inch for areas east of Lake Ontario is possible during the day.

By Thursday morning, a stronger cold front is expected to swing through the area. This may result in more widespread snow showers and isolated snow squalls which could make the Thursday morning commute a bit tricky for some.

A little warm up into midweek…

Temperatures respond to sunshine Tuesday as highs warm well into the 30s to around 40 and stay there for Wednesday too. A breeze both days makes it feel a little chillier than it’ll be, but not bad, especially for January!

After being relatively mild through the middle of the week it turns much colder and blustery with snow showers Thursday.

Most pickup nothing more than a coating to an inch or two Thursday morning and early afternoon, while a little more than that falls around the Tug Hill late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.