SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – There were a few showers that lingered overnight, but can we expect drier weather for Independence Day? Find out the chances of rain over the coming days below…

Stays humid, but do rain chances return for the 4th?

Have plans for the 4th of July? Thankfully, the front that has been nearby the last couple of days is finally sliding away with the last of several waves of low pressure near the East Coast. This means we are looking at the best day of the long holiday weekend across the region with maybe a spotty shower/storm or two for a few (mainly close to the Tug Hill), but most stay dry for the 4th!

So, if you have outdoor plans to swim, barbeque, do some boating, etc…you are looking to be in luck! The humidity remains with us, however, and it’s going to be warmer on the 4th too due to more sunshine. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon!

Of course, it’s always a good idea to have access to the radar at your fingertips, especially when you are outdoors in the summer season. That said, be sure to download the Live Doppler 9 app so you’ll have just that!

Mid-summer heat just around the corner

After a seasonable high in the upper 70s to around 80 for Sunday and Monday, our readings will climb to mid-summer levels midweek due to added sunshine, along with little to no chance of showers/storms.

High temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 90s, plus the humidity continues to be high as well making it feel hotter. Yes, Wednesday and Thursday will be great beach and pool days, but make sure to stay hydrated and limit direct exposure to the sun.

Next best chance of showers/storms…

Arrives Friday with a weakening cold front sliding in from the west. Thanks to more clouds and scattered showers and storms on Friday, we should be at least somewhat cooler to round out the week. Highs should be closer to 85 to end the week with you guessed it, more high humidity.