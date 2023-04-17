SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) April feel is back after 5 consecutive days of 80+ degrees in Syracuse. How cool does it get through midweek, and any snow?? Details are below…

A little showery at times & even a bit of the ‘s’ word

Tonight into Tuesday turns even colder as temperatures drop back to the 30s across much of CNY tonight, and only recover into the mid to upper 40s Tuesday. This is cold enough for any rain showers to probably mix with some wet snow over the hills, especially late tonight into Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we expect a bit of lake effect rain and snow shower activity to change to just snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning east and southeast of Lake Ontario.

Most see little to no snow accumulation, but there could be up to an inch or so up around the southern part of the Tug Hill.

Going down the temperature ladder now, but not for long

Sweater/jacket weather is back through midweek with Tuesday likely being the chilliest day this week as most of CNY struggles to reach 50°. It’ll be breezy and damp too accentuating the chill.

By Wednesday, we think there should be some added afternoon sunshine to help us crack the 50° mark, but most of Wednesday is going to be spent in the 40s again. The chilly breeze won’t help make it feel any better either.

The good news is this batch of cool/chilly weather is only around for a couple of days before temperatures warm back up to the 60s and 70s for the end of the week.

Stay tuned for updates.