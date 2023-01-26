SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Colder, snowier, and windier weather moves back into CNY as the morning goes on. Details are below…

How much snow did we get?

Snowfall amounts across CNY through early Wednesday evening have ranged from just under 2 to as much 4 inches with more areas closer to 2 or 3 inches rather than 4. 4+ inches had fallen across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks as of early Wednesday night.

Blustery and a bit more snow Thursday

An additional coating to an inch or two (at most) of snow is expected for most of CNY Thursday compliments of some wrap around moisture and lake effect.

The Tug Hill and the hills south of Syracuse could see higher amounts of 2-4” of new snow.

A gusty west-northwesterly wind (20-30mph gusts) will make it feel like the teens with the wind chill.

Roads may turn a little slick again Thursday

Thursday’s ride into work should not be too much of an issue with roads likely mainly just wet.

The trip home, however, Thursday afternoon/evening may be slick at times southeast of Lake Ontario with some lake effect snow and a bit of blowing snow around.

A quick shot of January cold & lake snow following storm

Late Thursday morning into Thursday night, a rare shot of normal temperatures appears to be in store for us to round out Thursday and the week. This will lead to some limited lake effect snow Thursday afternoon and night before we quiet down during the day Friday.

Another coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is possible between about Fulton and the Syracuse area Thursday night compliments of Lake Ontario.