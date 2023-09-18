A few showers to dodge Monday

Our rain chances will be a bit more elevated Monday compared to Sunday, but don’t expect a washout. We expect Monday to feature plenty of dry time with even intervals of sun!

A cold front passes through Monday morning followed by a trough of low pressure late Monday afternoon and evening keeping the risk of at least a few showers around into Monday night. There should also be a bit of help off Lake Ontario as the air turns cool enough heading into Monday night and the start of Tuesday.

Highs on Monday climb to around 70 with lows Monday night dropping into the mid-50s.

Sweet September weather ahead!

After the few lake effect showers Tuesday morning/midday, the rain chances go away for the rest of the week as you can see below!

High pressure starts to build in later Tuesday into Tuesday night and looks to stay in control of our weather with more sunshine than not expected through at least the end of the week, and possibly into the weekend!

The nights will be cool, 40s and low 50s, but days are comfortably mild/warm, mainly 70s, Wednesday and beyond.

Stay tuned and keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.