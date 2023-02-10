SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After dealing with wind and plenty of clouds and wind for Friday it looks like brighter days for the weekend. Details are below…

Hold onto your hats

A gusty west-southwest wind will gust over 30-40mph at times Friday! The highest wind gusts will be along the Lake Ontario shoreline and in the higher elevations south of Syracuse.

Expect the wind to gradually die down Saturday morning before going near calm Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures start in the low 40s, but ease back into the 30s during the day Friday.

Anymore rain? Or snow?

Yes. And a little bit.

While not a soaking rain like we had Thursday, expect scattered rain showers throughout the day Friday. Later in the day when temperatures turn cooler in the 30s, some wet snow will mix in as well.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air, another cold front, moves through Central New York Friday night with some snow showers. There could even be a light accumulation, especially over higher terrain. Up to 2-4” of new snow is possible for the Tug Hill.

Weekend looks quiet

Most of the snow showers end by Saturday morning but the clouds are a bit stubborn to break up. By midday Saturday the begin to shrink and we turn mostly sunny with seasonable mid-30s as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

There is more sun on Sunday, and we end up back in the low 40s. The cold air just can’t stick this winter.