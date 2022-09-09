SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It’s about time that CNY sees some sun! Question is…Can we hold on to the sunshine to round out the week into the weekend though?? Details are below.

TODAY:

FINALLY, high pressure continues to build in from Canada today bringing some much nicer weather to CNY to round out the week!

Areas of dense fog greeted many this morning with visibilities below a quarter of a mile at times and likely slowed your morning commute.

ABOVE WAS A VIEW FROM OUR TOWERCAM OVER DOWNTOWN SYRACUSE BETWEEN 830 AND 9 AM

Any fog burns off after 9 or 10 this morning and is replaced by an abundance of sun that warms the air into the low to mid 80s this afternoon! For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days as the average high by the second weekend of the month is in the mid-70s!

While not to mid-summer levels, dew points the next few days will hover around 60 degrees which means there is some humidity in the air.

TONIGHT:

The weather is great for high school football/soccer games and the REO, Styx and Loverboy show at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this evening!

Temperatures are expected to cool out of the 80s and into the 70s and 60s during the evening under a mainly clear sky with the humidity not that bad either. Enjoy CNY!

Eventual lows late tonight/early Saturday should dip to around 60 with areas of fog developing too.

WEEKEND:

It is also looking nice and warm into the start of the weekend thanks to high pressure hanging on. Unfortunately, between high pressure sliding east of CNY and the next frontal system slowly approaching from the west clouds will increase from the south Saturday night into Sunday. Any showers/storms though?

The newest data is suggesting that enough moisture could sneak into CNY to produce at least a few showers and possibly a storm later Sunday morning and afternoon, but there’s some uncertainty how much rain, if any, actually reaches the area. That said, it still looks like the majority of the weekend is dry, but the sunniest, nicest day for us will be Saturday after some fog to start the day.

Given we are approaching mid-September, enjoy the weekend warmth and sun as the odds of us getting another weekend in the 80s the rest of the year drop going forward.

It appears we have an even greater chance of seeing showers and storms developing Monday and continuing into Tuesday as a slow moving storm system works through the Northeast.

Stay tuned for updates.