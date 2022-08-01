SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It was a classic mid-summer day to kick off August, but a temporary change is on the way. The details are below…

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

The next best chance of CNY seeing rain looks to arrive late tonight into Tuesday morning due to a weak cold front. Any showers and storms with this front look to be very scattered in nature.

Outside a few downpours, most places will end up with a quarter of an inch of rain or less, and much of Tuesday should end up being dry.

It’s cooler, but it’s a muggier day Tuesday under more clouds than not much of the day with highs closer to 80. We should see more sunshine to round out the day as drier air builds in with a nice breeze behind the cold front kicking up during the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It turns comfier Tuesday night with lowering humidity and cooler air as high pressure builds in from the west. Lows are expected to drop to within a few degrees of 60 come sunrise Wednesday. Enjoy the comfier night of sleep if you do not have an air conditioner, because the following several nights won’t be as comfy unfortunately.

WEDNESDAY:

By the middle of the week, temperatures will be on the rise again with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees, but at least it does not look too humid. High pressure overhead Wednesday also results in a good deal of sunshine. The only thing that could get in the way of the amount of sun we see Wednesday are some high and mid-level clouds from weakening t-storms to the west.

Beyond Wednesday we have some more changes in store. Stay tuned for more details.