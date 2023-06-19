The last few summers have been hotter than average in Central New York with 15, 18, and 21 90+ degree days in the summer of 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Remember, the average number of 90+ degree days in Syracuse each year is 10 over the last 30+ years.

We’ve had 2 90+ degree days thus far this early summer season which is average for the month of June. We actually even average 1 in May, but July is where the summer heat peaks with an average of 4 90+ degree days, which of course make sense seeing that it is in the middle of the summer season. August averages 2 and September 1 rounds out the 90 potential.

Check out the max number of 90+ degree days to occur each month! Yes, back in summer of 1955 there were 14 90+ degree days in July and 12 in August!! This also makes sense seeing that the hottest summer on record in Syracuse occurred in 1955 with 28 90+ degree days which is the most ever recorded in a year.

We’ve already hit the average number of 90+ degree days in June, which it is looking more and more likely that we won’t be adding to that total the last week and a half of the month. Stay tuned.