SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures stay on the mild side, but a few rounds of soaking rain impact the area the next few days. Details below…

Dry for now, but rain is on the way

Grab the raincoats as you’re heading back to school and work!

Another push of mild air is headed toward Central New York and the Northeast for Tuesday and Wednesday and as a result rain returns.

Expect rain to develop after sunset and become steadier and heavier after about 9-10am and last into the evening hours.

Chances for steady rain go up after 9-10am Tuesday.

Probably not 50s for all

Just like real estate, it’s all about location, location, location.

A stalled out warm front will be the dividing line between the 30s-40s and 50+.

If you live north of the Thruway including the North Country, then you’re likely staying in the 30s and low 40s.

If you live south of the Thruway including the Finger Lakes then you have the best chance of reaching the mid 40s or even 50 degrees or higher.

Syracuse is going to be right near the front and for this reason it’s a tough call to determine whether Syracuse feels 50+ degrees.

Stalled out warm front splitting temperatures across CNY Tuesday.

Healthy dose of rain, but flood risk is low

Rainfall amounts between sunrise Tuesday and sunrise Thursday should range from about three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half with locally higher amounts possible. Right now, the flood threat looks to be low for most.

The bulk of the rainfall is expected to occur between 9 am and 6 pm Tuesday and the second wave of rain is due to impact the region between Wednesday afternoon and midnight Wednesday night.

Forecast rainfall from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

Any snow/winter weather on the horizon?

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through this week. There could be at least a light accumulation of snow over the hills Thursday night/Friday, but that’s it. Also, more of a seasonable chill should arrive this weekend at least briefly too with little to no snow. Hang in there snow lovers/winter enthusiasts/businesses who rely on wintry weather.