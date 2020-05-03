Unseasonable cold and snow possible Mother’s Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

While this weekend has reminded us that it is technically Spring, cooler than normal weather is likely to return this week.

The cool weather this upcoming week is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come Mother’s Day weekend.

Unfortunately, all signs are pointing towards the jet stream, or strong winds aloft, diving much farther south of CNY. Who or what do we have to blame? Not the meteorologists (please!), blame the “Greenland Block”.

The Greenland Block is a strong area of high pressure that will build into the North Atlantic and Greenland. This setup provides those areas with unusual warmth and nice weather, while the cold air across Northern Canada comes south into the Great Lakes and Northeast.

For Central New York, expect more unseasonably cold weather and possibly some snow at the very least!

Daytime temperatures during Mother’s Day weekend are likely to be in the 40s, or around 20 degrees below normal for the time of the year.

In addition, there should be many days this week (not just Mother’s Day weekend) with low temperatures in the 30s, which means frost is possible across Central New York.

If you were thinking about getting your Spring flowers out in the yard, you probably want to hold off. If you took advantage of this mild weekend and already planted, you will have to cover those plants during several evenings this week, starting as early as Monday evening. Some newspaper or a fabric covering works best. Stayed tuned to Localsyr.com for any frost or freeze warnings that may be issued.

If it were wintertime, this type of set up would more often than not provide the Great Lakes, CNY, and Northeast with some snowstorms and periods of heavy lake effect snow. So, at least it’s not January or February. Hang in there everyone, we will turn the corner and get spring and summer weather to stick around hopefully in mid to late May.