Summery pattern setting up through at least the final days of summer

After a more seasonable temperature day Wednesday, temperatures are expected to climb at least 5 to 10 degrees above average over the next week or so! By the way, the average high drops into the low 70s over the next week in Syracuse.

Why the warmer than average temperatures across Central New York for the last official week of summer? Jet stream winds aloft are expected to shift farther north late this week overall right into next week. This will allow unseasonably warm and somewhat muggy air to move north into the Northeast.

High temperatures should make 80 or better late this week right through at least the first part of next week as we approach the last official day of summer! The fall season officially begins Wednesday afternoon, September 22nd at 3:21.

Any signs of some fall air moving into CNY late next week, or beyond?? At this point, some of the long range computer data is suggesting that it should cool down at least to more normal air come the last weekend of September when the average high will be in the upper 60s. Hang in there fall weather lovers. Before we know it, the jackets/fleeces/flannels will be needed once again, and the first frost will take care of all those mosquitos too.