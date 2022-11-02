SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mild out there now but wait until you feel the air come the end of the week and weekend! Find out how warm it gets below.

TONIGHT – THURSDAY:

High pressure is building back into Central New York and the Northeast for the rest of the week which means more sunshine and warming air for the last half of the week!

Tonight, features patches of low clouds and fog developing, but all in all the weather is quiet and cool with lows dropping into the 40s for most.

The start of Thursday likely begins at least somewhat cloudy and foggy for parts of CNY, but by the late morning/midday most of the area should be mostly sunny. More sun sends highs Thursday afternoon well into the 60s to maybe even 70 for a few urban centers!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s clear to partly cloudy Thursday night with high pressure remaining in control but slowly continuing to slide east of the region.

Lows are expected to drop into the 40s once again.

RECORD WARMTH POTENTIAL AHEAD FRIDAY/WEEKEND…

Beyond the midweek our weather looks to get even better believe it or not heading into the end of the week and first weekend of November! There is certainly no sign that Winter is getting ready to make an early visit. In fact, there are strong signs we will be getting back into the 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday which would put us into record warm territory! Friday’s record is 75 set in 2015, Saturday’s is 73 also set in 2015 and Sunday’s is 75 set all the way back in 1948.

There looks to be a weak cold front trying to move in late Saturday night into Sunday and that probably brings us the next chance of any showers across Central New York during this time frame. Whatever falls, however, looks to be pretty light at this time.

Stay tuned for updates!