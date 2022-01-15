UPDATE: Changes for CNY with upcoming winter storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- While we deal with frigid temperatures across all Central New York Saturday morning, there are important updates concerning our snow potential for Sunday night into Monday.

1. This is a two-part storm

2. Snow totals are likely lower for many than we previously thought

WHAT’S NEW:

Friday night our computer models started to indicate a stronger storm moving up the East Coast late Sunday.

At first you might think that is a good thing if you are snow lover: a stronger storm should mean a better chance of heavy snow for us. In this case, it may not.

This stronger solution would lead to the low pressure, tracking even farther inland which would draw warm air farther northwest into Central New York.

Because of this we are changing our snow forecast over much of Central New York. Around the Syracuse area we think 4 to 7” is possible and that is going to be drawn out from Sunday overnight through Monday evening. East of Syracuse totals of 2-4” is possible with 7-12”+ still a possibility northwest of Syracuse.

Given what we are seeing from the new data we think the accumulation of snow by morning Monday may only be one to three inches around the Syracuse area with little additional in the morning.

TIMING AND TYPE OF PRECIPITATION:

It is looking more like after starting as snow close to midnight Sunday.

A change to some sleet and even freezing rain is more likely by daybreak Monday cutting down on snow totals over the entire region.

With the possibility of more mixed precipitation, there is now a greater threat of icing across the region with up to .10” of an inch of ice on untreated surfaces along with trees and power lines Monday morning.

IMPACTS:

Even with the lower snow totals, the combination of snow and ice could lead to a slick and sloppy Monday morning’s commute, if you have one. This would be the first part of our ‘storm’.

1,2 PUNCH (and then some):

Starting after the lunch hour Monday, the second part of our storm kicks in. We think snow picks up in the afternoon and continues into Monday evening as low-pressure tracks from the Southern Tier into Eastern New York.

As the storm pulls east, we then transition to lake effect Monday night into Tuesday. West-northwesterly winds are gusty as well.

This is an evolving situation, and we will have more updates through the weekend.