UPDATE: Latest on end of week winter weather potential

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Halloween is not until Saturday, but there could be some ‘tricks’ weather-wise for Central New York before then.

Here is the latest update on Thursday night into Friday’s weather based on the data we’ve looked at through Tuesday.

First, a strong area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is coming east out of Four Corners of the Desert Southwest.

The next ingredient is Zeta. Zeta is a tropical storm moving north across the Gulf of Mexico now with eyes on the Louisiana coast for landfall as a hurricane late afternoon Wednesday.

Once Zeta makes landfall, the storm in the upper atmosphere to its west will ‘kick’ Zeta quickly to the northeast. Zeta will weaken to just a topical depression when it passes to our south Thursday night and Friday morning. Given the tropical nature of Zeta, there is likely lots of moisture moving into Central New York.

Temperatures in Central New York preceding the storm Thursday will manage to rise into the mid 40s, hardly the type of air mass you get before mid-winter snowstorms. To get snow Thursday night into Friday we are going to have to rely on dry air in the lower atmosphere and the strength of Zeta to help cool us into the 30s. In particular, the stronger Zeta remains into Thursday night/Friday morning the greater the chance for us to cool and the greater the chance for accumulating snow.

Some trends from the data we’ve looked at Tuesday points to Zeta being a bit weaker and farther south of Central New York Thursday night and Friday morning. This would lessen the chance for accumulating for areas north of Syracuse and would put the greatest chance for several inches of wet snow in the hills south of Syracuse from the Southern Finger Lakes east toward the Catskills.

Given this is an early winter season event there are a couple things to keep in mind. The month of October up until this past weekend has been warm so some snow initially will melt as it reaches the ground. In addition, elevation is key. Temperatures should be marginal for snow throughout the event, especially in lower elevations like Syracuse where an inch or less of snow seems the most likely outcome at this point.

While the uncertainty may have decreased in the last 24 hours it may not be until early Thursday morning (when Zeta is inland) that we have a better handle on how all these ‘pieces’ mentioned above will interact. We’ll have further updates in the coming days.