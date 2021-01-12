UPDATE: Latest on upcoming weather changes for CNY

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

About a week ago we posted a story here about the change in the weather pattern for Central New York and much of the Northeast. Here is the latest.

Even though there is some 40-degree weather in the forecast later this week, it still looks like the change is coming. In our original post we stated that the change wouldn’t happen until after the middle of the month and that is still the case. In fact, the colder weather will likely come at us in waves. The first push knocks us to more seasonable temperatures (think near 30 degrees) later in the upcoming weekend and early the third week in January. A more decided push of mid-winter cold comes at us the weekend of January 23rd/24th

You can partly blame the cold on the Polar Vortex. We talked in our previous post about the Polar Vortex so here is a quick refresher: It is a term used to explain a weather feature aloft that develops near the North Pole. During the winter months it can make trips south into lower latitudes.

So far this Winter, the Polar Vortex has been strong and confined close to the pole. Over the past couple of weeks, however, a sudden warming took place aloft in the stratosphere. That is the layer above the troposphere (where our weather occurs). This warming causes the Polar Vortex to weaken making it easier for cold air to drop south into parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

There is actually a ‘split’ in the Polar Vortex taking place with one big chunk of arctic air headed toward Europe. It is a smaller piece of arctic air that drops into Canada next week then heads our way after that.

Will there be an East Coast storm when the change to colder weather arrives? Right now, the odds of that happening are low but we’ll continue to watch carefully.

We think with colder air arriving it is still a favorable set up for some localized lake effect snow. A quick check of Lake Ontario’s temperature as of January 12th shows it at about 40 degrees, a few degrees above normal for this point in the winter season. Plenty of ‘fuel’ if we can get enough cold air aloft.

Of course, the other question is once the colder air gets here how long does it stay? That is still up for debate.