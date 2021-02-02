UPDATE: Snow continues overnight, heavy at times again

A nor’easter will be impacting many parts of the Northeast with wind, snow and coastal flooding in the coastal regions, but how will Central New York be affected? We are about to enter the 3rd and final act from this storm.

LATEST: (AS OF LATE EVENING TUESDAY}

PART 3: Tuesday night into Wednesday Lake Ontario should chime in with lingering storm snow and some lake effect too.

OVERNIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

  • A spray of light to occasionally moderate snow should occur south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including in the Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday.
  • Roads will likely remain at least somewhat slick and sloppy Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday before improving as the lake effect tends to taper Wednesday afternoon.
  • At least 2 to 4” will probably fall Tuesday night into at least the first part of Wednesday in the Syracuse area
  • 4 to 6 inches of new snow is possible over the Tug Hill by shortly after sunrise Wednesday.
  • Locally higher amounts probable south of Syracuse and the Thruway in the hills. NEW snow in those areas by late afternoon Wednesday will be another 10 to 12 inches!
  • In total, snowfall between Monday night and through the Wednesday should range from 8 to 14” for many with locally higher amounts expected in the hills south and east of Syracuse.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on this long duration storm.

The weather quiets down come Wednesday night into Thursday.  In fact, we expect some afternoon sun and temperatures above freezing Thursday.

Friday’s weather features a mix of wet snow and rain as a frontal system approaches. We aren’t expecting any big accumulations of snow.

