UPDATE: Syracuse nears record for warmest month ever

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

After a torrid start to this July, Central New York’s temperatures are still above normal giving us a shot at the all-time record hottest month in Syracuse history.

Through the first 30 days of the month, the average temperature in Syracuse is 77.3 F, which is still about six degrees above normal and half a degree higher than the current warmest months of all-time in Syracuse: July 1955 and July 1921!

With no change in the pattern to much cooler weather through the end of the week it is tough to see the numbers budging much.

We are challenging this monthly record despite not setting any daily record high temperature. It has been the consistency of the heat that is carrying us within reach of the record warmest month.

Yes, we’ve had ten 90-degree days this July but more importantly there have been no ‘cool’ days. Our first day of not reaching or exceeding 80 degrees in July occurred Wednesday but we still managed a high of 79 degrees.

There are now just two days left to go in the month and while 90 degree heat has departed, seasonable mid-summer warmth should be with us through the end of the month.

So what do we need to happen to challenge and break the record of July 1955 and 1921?

Our forecast for Friday is for seasonable July highs and lows which would be enough to push us over the top into first place.

We’ll keep you posted.