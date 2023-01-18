12:00 p.m. Friday- Just a quick update to things, the snowfall Sunday night and Monday continues to look less than impressive for the Syracuse area, and frankly CNY as a whole.

The few inches we’re expected to get will be more of a nuisance than anything Monday morning.

The trends have been for a system passing to our south and east, far enough to preclude any heavy snow for Central New York. Things, of course, could change, but if you were pinning me down for a forecast for Sunday night and Monday I would say at this point 4 inches or less of snow is likely from the first storm. Not a big deal by any means, more of a nuisance, especially for late January in Central New York.

There’s another chance with the second system coming on Wednesday. One thing for certain, there’s going to be a big glob of moisture headed our way. There just doesn’t seem to be much of a supply of cold air, so we could end up with more of a rain/snow mix. We still have quite a bit of time to work out the kinks.

-Dave Longley, Meteorologist

I keep hearing winter’s coming. Is that true?

We definitely see changes at the jet stream level to increase our odds for snow here in Central New York over the next week to 10 days taking us almost into February.

The jet stream is forecast to dip a bit southward.

This will do two things. One is will bring some colder air to Central New York. While there is no bitter cold air to tap into, temperatures should be cold enough to support mainly snow for our area.

Second, it will put the storm track smack dab on top of us setting the stage for a couple of those California storms to bother us.

When do we need to be watching for winter mischief?

Right now, the first chance comes late Sunday through Sunday night. While it’s not looking as impressive as it did a few days ago, we still should see at least a light snow accumulation across the area. As of Friday afternoon, we are thinking 4 inches or less across Central New York, with the heaviest snow staying east of the region across Eastern NY.

Since this storm is still a couple days out, so there is time for this snowfall forecast to change.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team into the weekend.

While the above forecast map is taken from the European computer model, there is enough agreement from our other computer models to think the odds of at least a light accumulating snow Sunday night are high.

Given the marginal temperatures, we will caution there is still a chance that some rain mixes with snow which, of course, would have implications on snowfall totals.

When is the next chance of snow/trouble spot?

A second system also takes a track toward us Wednesday, but this one is also starting to trend a little warmer with another mix bag of precipitation instead of mostly snow.

However, after Wednesday we would be set up for a rare stretch of below-normal temperatures taking us into the last weekend of January. This includes Thursday, so we could try and pick up some snow then as this storm pulls away and some lake effect forms.

Is all of this a sign of a change to winter?

No, not really. This is just a temporary change in the mild, snowless pattern we’ve had this winter. Or as we’ve been calling it around the weather office, “Sprinter”. (combining Spring and Winter)

While it is way too early to pin down exact details, there are strong signs that the jet stream flips back in early February to a pattern that would favor stormy and cooler weather in the West with milder than normal weather here in the Northeast.