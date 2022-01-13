UPDATE: Where does it look like the heaviest snow could end up with weekend storm?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So who is going to get plastered with snow, Sunday night and Monday?

Honestly, we’re still a few days out on specifics. As far as who will see how much snow.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske and the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team can provide some insight on where the jackpot snow could be with this next storm.

There should be much more clarity by early Friday on where the heaviest snow could end up.

It seems that the chances of a six-inch or greater snowfall are a 9 on a scale of 1 to 10.

What to do now?

So what’s the best thing to do now? Make sure you have gas for the snowblower and you’ll want to make sure to have the car or truck filled with gas.

The good news is that this storm will be a quick-mover

It’ll be a bother Sunday night and Monday then move out of here.