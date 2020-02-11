Valentine’s Day outlook and a few extremes of past Valentine Days

Some will be staying home avoiding the crowds, or wanting to just cook in for the special someone, while others will be going out this Friday to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their sweetheart.

If you will be going out this Valentine’s Day you will certainly want to bundle up with highs not getting out of the teens on Friday, and come Friday evening temperatures will likely be dropping quickly into the single digits and possibly below zero for some by mid to late evening! Yes, snuggling won’t be a bad idea to help keep warm!

Thankfully, it looks like any lake effect snow showers will over with by the time later Friday afternoon and evening rolls around. So travel around CNY should not be an issue.

If you are wondering, below are the numbers for the coldest, warmest and snowiest Valentine’s Days ever recorded in Syracuse. Also, Valentine’s Day 2019 weather as you can see was much warmer than this year’s is going to be with just a little snow.

Hope all of CNY has a heart warming Valentine’s Day despite the frigid air that will be provided by Mother Nature.

