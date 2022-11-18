SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect continues today off both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie impacting parts of Central New York.

TODAY:

We expect the band of moderate to heavy snow near Watertown throughout today likely producing snowfall rates between 2 and 4 inches per hour at times with even a bit of thundersnow today!

The most significant accumulations of lake snow, 1 to 3 feet or more, are expected to be across Jefferson County, St. Lawrence Seaway to Watertown area. Travel in this area is expected to be difficult, if not impossible late in the week so plan accordingly if you have any plans near Watertown at this time.

Meanwhile, we do think occasional snow showers and a few squalls will impact CNY, including Syracuse and the Finger Lakes areas compliments of Lake Erie. We don’t anticipate anything more than a coating to an inch or two from Lake Erie, but visibility could be greatly reduced briefly in any squalls that pass by, and roads could become slick at times too, especially across the hills south of Syracuse.

TONIGHT:

For most, including Syracuse, the weather looks quiet and chilly tonight with lows in the 20s.

Meanwhile, a band of heavy lake snow looks like will be located between A-Bay/U.S. Canadian border and Watertown extending into St. Lawrence County and at times across the Northwestern part of the Tug Hill much of tonight. Snowfall rates within this band continue to reach 2 to 4 inches per hour with a bit of thundersnow too just like Friday!

Another 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts are expected across parts of the Watertown area/North Country tonight! Travel will be very difficult, if not impossible in this area tonight.

WEEKEND:

Winds become more southerly on Saturday in advance of an approaching stronger cold front/disturbance to the west of us. The more southerly flow should push the band of lake snow out of Jefferson County and the U.S. and into Canada north-northeast of Lake Ontario to kick off the weekend. Most areas, including Syracuse, see some sun and highs in the 30s to start the weekend which is good news if you have any travel plans in and around CNY.

Sunday morning, the above mentioned cold front blows through and brings the lake snow band north back to the south through CNY. Many, including Syracuse should see a burst of snow with the cold front passage Sunday morning/midday. This cold front will probably be followed by a band of heavier lake snow getting close to, but probably staying just off to the north and east of the Syracuse area, Sunday afternoon and evening.

Everyone likely sees at least a quick coating to an inch or two of snow Sunday, while several inches of snow are likely within the band of lake snow setting up just north and east of Syracuse for the second half of Sunday. Travel is expected to be difficult in and around this band of lake snow on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates on where this band of moderate to heavy lake snow sets up Sunday and Sunday evening.

The chill peaks Sunday with highs only in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens throughout the day. Yes, it feels like January to end the weekend! Brrr…

Snow lovers, winter enthusiasts and those that rely on snow for their business are certainly smiling now and hoping this is a sign of things to come this winter season.