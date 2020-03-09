Very warm Monday but can we break a record high?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

While you enjoy the warm Spring-like weather in central New York Monday, realize that for a nice as the day is Syracuse will be far from setting a new record high.

The Storm Team is forecasting a high of 62 degrees which is 22 degrees above normal for this time of year.

However, the record high for the date is 78 degrees set in 2016!

It likely also won’t be the warmest day in 2020. We reached 67 on January 11th.

The warmest March day ever is 87 on March 30th 1986.

Monday is the warmest day of the week. The forecast Tuesday is for low 50s with some rain.