SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a lovely and mild Valentine’s Day, even warmer air is headed our way Wednesday! Details are below…

We flirt with record warmth today!

Upper 50s to low 60s are in reach, and possibly touching or exceeding the record high of 64° set back in 1954 with enough sunshine Wednesday afternoon!

While there could be a few showers around Wednesday, they are mostly in the morning and in nature. There should be plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the day outdoors.

It’s also a very windy day. Peak wind gusts could exceed 30-40mph at times Wednesday afternoon, especially for the higher elevations. A Wind Advisory is effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 7pm Wednesday.

Little cooler Thursday

A weak cold front drops through Central New York tonight so we turn cooler Thursday with highs in the 40s to near 50. While the record high of 63° Thursday looks to be less attainable, we will see if we can get into a small pocket of warm air to come close very early Friday morning.

We have a better chance of more widespread rain showers towards and after sunset. We will also have to watch out possibility of freezing rain for areas along Lake Ontario like Oswego and Watertown Thursday night.

Brief cool-down to end the week

By Friday the temperatures are falling back through the 30s and even into the 20s during the morning. This may cause some icing Friday morning on untreated surfaces. The wind picks up too which will add a wind chill to the air.

This will also be our next chance at seeing any accumulating snow, albeit it may just end being a coating to an inch or two at best. We’ll keep you posted as the week goes on!